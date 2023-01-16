Nordic Semiconductor ASA (OTCMKTS:NDCVF) Stock Rating Lowered by UBS Group

UBS Group lowered shares of Nordic Semiconductor ASA (OTCMKTS:NDCVF – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.
Nordic Semiconductor ASA Price Performance
NDCVF stock opened at $17.20 on Friday. Nordic Semiconductor ASA has a 12 month low of $12.20 and a 12 month high of $31.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.62.
About Nordic Semiconductor ASA
