Nordic Semiconductor ASA (OTCMKTS:NDCVF) Stock Rating Lowered by UBS Group

UBS Group lowered shares of Nordic Semiconductor ASA (OTCMKTS:NDCVF – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Nordic Semiconductor ASA Price Performance

NDCVF stock opened at $17.20 on Friday. Nordic Semiconductor ASA has a 12 month low of $12.20 and a 12 month high of $31.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.62.

About Nordic Semiconductor ASA

Nordic Semiconductor ASA, a fabless semiconductor company, designs, develops, markets, and sells integrated circuits and related solutions for short-and long-range wireless applications in Europe, the Americas, and the Asia/Pacific. It offers ultra-low power components; and develops low power cellular IoT.

