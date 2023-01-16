NFT Trading Up 16.6% This Week (NFT)

NFT (NFT) traded up 3.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 16th. NFT has a total market cap of $636,195.60 and approximately $167.07 worth of NFT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NFT token can now be bought for $0.0173 or 0.00000081 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, NFT has traded up 16.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00010957 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.46 or 0.00030298 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.04 or 0.00042408 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004683 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00018063 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 32.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000709 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $50.06 or 0.00234857 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000103 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000825 BTC.

NFT Profile

NFT (NFT) is a token. It launched on August 18th, 2020. NFT’s total supply is 88,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,863,404 tokens. NFT’s official message board is nftprotocol.substack.com. The official website for NFT is www.nft.org. NFT’s official Twitter account is @nft_protocol.

NFT Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NFT (NFT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. NFT has a current supply of 88,888,888 with 36,863,404 in circulation. The last known price of NFT is 0.01697712 USD and is up 4.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $195.39 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.nft.org/.”

