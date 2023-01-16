Nexum (NEXM) Price Tops $0.0177 on Major Exchanges

Nexum (NEXM) traded down 7.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 15th. In the last week, Nexum has traded 75.8% lower against the US dollar. One Nexum token can now be purchased for $0.0177 or 0.00000084 BTC on exchanges. Nexum has a total market capitalization of $829.00 million and $136,820.75 worth of Nexum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Nexum Profile

Nexum launched on January 4th, 2022. Nexum’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens. Nexum’s official message board is link.medium.com/fqymouuhimb. The official website for Nexum is nexum.ai. Nexum’s official Twitter account is @coinnexum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Nexum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Nexum (NEXM) is the utility token that aims to power the multi-billion Shipping & Oil industry.NEXM is designed to unbank the shipping industry.Nexum Token aims to become the main element of tokenization in shipping and oil transactions worldwide, providing alternative financial tools and introducing DeFi, driving innovation in the shipping industry.Telegram”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nexum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nexum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nexum using one of the exchanges listed above.

