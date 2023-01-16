New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) Lifted to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning.

NJR has been the topic of several other reports. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of New Jersey Resources from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of New Jersey Resources from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of New Jersey Resources from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of New Jersey Resources from $41.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, New Jersey Resources currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $45.50.

Shares of NJR opened at $51.09 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.54. New Jersey Resources has a twelve month low of $37.79 and a twelve month high of $51.53. The stock has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a PE ratio of 17.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

New Jersey Resources ( NYSE:NJR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.04. New Jersey Resources had a return on equity of 13.56% and a net margin of 9.46%. The firm had revenue of $765.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $602.80 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that New Jersey Resources will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th were given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th. This is a boost from New Jersey Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. New Jersey Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.55%.

In other New Jersey Resources news, COO Patrick J. Migliaccio sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.16, for a total value of $147,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 40,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,974,708.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moody National Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in New Jersey Resources in the third quarter worth $388,000. Strategy Asset Managers LLC bought a new stake in New Jersey Resources in the third quarter worth $339,000. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in New Jersey Resources in the second quarter worth $350,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of New Jersey Resources by 38.9% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 56,473 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,515,000 after acquiring an additional 15,829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of New Jersey Resources by 1.3% during the third quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 434,538 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,817,000 after acquiring an additional 5,462 shares during the last quarter. 74.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, provides regulated gas distribution, and retail and wholesale energy services. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated natural gas utility services to approximately 569,300 residential and commercial customers throughout Burlington, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, and Sussex counties in New Jersey; provides capacity and storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

