Neutrino USD Price Tops $0.36 on Major Exchanges (USDN)

Neutrino USD (USDN) traded 8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 16th. One Neutrino USD token can currently be bought for about $0.36 or 0.00001722 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Neutrino USD has a total market cap of $247.06 million and approximately $930,983.62 worth of Neutrino USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Neutrino USD has traded 20.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00003156 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000281 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0735 or 0.00000349 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 66.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $91.00 or 0.00431837 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 18% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,390.18 or 0.30322835 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $160.24 or 0.00760375 BTC.

Neutrino USD Profile

Neutrino USD’s launch date was November 25th, 2019. Neutrino USD’s total supply is 680,266,899 tokens and its circulating supply is 680,266,294 tokens. Neutrino USD’s official Twitter account is @neutrino_proto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Neutrino USD is medium.com/neutrinoteam. The official website for Neutrino USD is neutrino.at.

Buying and Selling Neutrino USD

According to CryptoCompare, “Neutrino is an algorithmic price-stable assetization protocol acting as an accessible DeFi toolkit. It enables the creation of stablecoins pegged to specific real-world assets, such as national currencies or commodities.Neutrino USD (USDN) is an algorithmic stablecoin pegged to the US dollar and backed by WAVES. Leveraging the staking model of the Waves protocol’s underlying consensus algorithm, USDN staking yields a sustainable reward of up to ~ 15% APY. All operations involving USDN, such as issuance, collateralization, staking and reward payouts, are fully transparent and governed by a smart contract. Decentralized Forex (DeFo) is an extension on top of the Neutrino protocol that facilitates instant swaps of stable-price assets tied to popular national currencies, indices or commodities.Neutrino Token (NSBT) enables its holders to influence decisions concerning the Neutrino protocol, product and feature roadmap, as well as changes to governance parameters. It is a utility and governance token for the Neutrino system that is designed to ensure the stability of reserves on the Neutrino smart contract through the so-called mechanism of reserve recapitalization. The token is also used for protocol’s governance and supporting liquidity pools of Decentralized Forex.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neutrino USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neutrino USD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Neutrino USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

