Neutrino USD Price Tops $0.36 on Major Exchanges (USDN)

Neutrino USD (USDN) traded 8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 16th. One Neutrino USD token can currently be bought for about $0.36 or 0.00001722 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Neutrino USD has a total market cap of $247.06 million and approximately $930,983.62 worth of Neutrino USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Neutrino USD has traded 20.6% lower against the dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00003156 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000281 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0735 or 0.00000349 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 66.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $91.00 or 0.00431837 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000125 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 18% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,390.18 or 0.30322835 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $160.24 or 0.00760375 BTC.
Neutrino USD Profile
Neutrino USD’s launch date was November 25th, 2019. Neutrino USD’s total supply is 680,266,899 tokens and its circulating supply is 680,266,294 tokens. Neutrino USD’s official Twitter account is @neutrino_proto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Neutrino USD is medium.com/neutrinoteam. The official website for Neutrino USD is neutrino.at.
Buying and Selling Neutrino USD
