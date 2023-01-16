Needham & Company LLC Increases Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG) Price Target to $58.00

Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC from $48.00 to $58.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 10.60% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Montrose Environmental Group from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Montrose Environmental Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.67.

Get Montrose Environmental Group alerts:

Montrose Environmental Group Stock Performance

NYSE:MEG traded up $2.39 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $52.44. The company had a trading volume of 4,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,067. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Montrose Environmental Group has a 52 week low of $28.36 and a 52 week high of $59.48. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.03 and a beta of 1.63.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Montrose Environmental Group

Montrose Environmental Group ( NYSE:MEG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.13). Montrose Environmental Group had a negative return on equity of 6.42% and a negative net margin of 4.10%. The firm had revenue of $130.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.46 million. On average, analysts forecast that Montrose Environmental Group will post -1.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in Montrose Environmental Group by 23.8% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,699,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,899,000 after acquiring an additional 519,892 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Montrose Environmental Group by 24.2% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,040,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,996,000 after buying an additional 202,422 shares during the period. Naviter Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 340.0% during the second quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 229,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,751,000 after acquiring an additional 177,416 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,848,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,395,000 after acquiring an additional 133,871 shares during the period. Finally, Aperture Investors LLC boosted its position in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Aperture Investors LLC now owns 704,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,709,000 after purchasing an additional 89,112 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.89% of the company’s stock.

About Montrose Environmental Group

(Get Rating)

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc operates as an environmental services company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Assessment, Permitting and Response; Measurement and Analysis; and Remediation and Reuse. The Assessment, Permitting and Response segment provides scientific advisory and consulting services to support environmental assessments, environmental emergency response and recovery, toxicology consulting and environmental audits and permits for current operations, facility upgrades, new projects, decommissioning projects, and development projects.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Montrose Environmental Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Montrose Environmental Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.