NEAR Protocol (NEAR) Price Tops $2.15 on Exchanges

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 16th. NEAR Protocol has a total market capitalization of $1.83 billion and $249.28 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, NEAR Protocol has traded 29.2% higher against the dollar. One NEAR Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $2.15 or 0.00010299 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About NEAR Protocol

NEAR Protocol uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 851,536,773 coins. NEAR Protocol’s official website is near.org. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol. NEAR Protocol’s official message board is near.org/blog.

NEAR Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR Protocol (NEAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. NEAR Protocol has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 851,536,773 in circulation. The last known price of NEAR Protocol is 2.36220944 USD and is up 9.51 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 213 active market(s) with $219,311,582.75 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://near.org/.”

