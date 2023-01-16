Navcoin 24-Hour Volume Reaches $1,975.41 (NAV)

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 4.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 16th. One Navcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0521 or 0.00000244 BTC on exchanges. Navcoin has a market cap of $3.92 million and approximately $1,975.41 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Navcoin has traded up 9.7% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Navcoin alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.28 or 0.00245194 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.70 or 0.00106475 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 15.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.66 or 0.00049992 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004748 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.02 or 0.00028229 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00000372 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000006 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000605 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000031 BTC.

About Navcoin

Navcoin (CRYPTO:NAV) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 75,298,999 coins. Navcoin’s official website is www.navcoin.org. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @navcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Navcoin is https://reddit.com/r/navcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Navcoin is medium.com/nav-coin.

Navcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin's encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Navcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Navcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Navcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Navcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.