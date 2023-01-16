National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives Has $16.76 Million Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,400 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares during the quarter. Intuitive Surgical makes up approximately 0.2% of National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives’ portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives’ holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $16,757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 196.1% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 151 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 138.9% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 172 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Gleason Group Inc. increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 111.1% in the third quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 190 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 82.5% during the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 188 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 46.8% during the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 185 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Intuitive Surgical

In related news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.78, for a total transaction of $1,678,240.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,522.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.78, for a total value of $1,678,240.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 217 shares in the company, valued at $45,522.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 44,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.84, for a total transaction of $9,319,760.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,911,939.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 66,578 shares of company stock worth $14,524,401. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Price Performance

ISRG stock traded up $1.96 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $258.90. 44,008 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,807,156. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $264.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $231.66. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $180.07 and a 12 month high of $311.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.31, a PEG ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.36.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 11.54% and a net margin of 22.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ISRG. Citigroup upped their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $245.00 to $318.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $235.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $235.00 to $298.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $280.75.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

