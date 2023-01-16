National Bankshares Boosts Liberty Gold (TSE:LGD) Price Target to C$1.00

Liberty Gold (TSE:LGD – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by National Bankshares from C$0.90 to C$1.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Pi Financial boosted their target price on Liberty Gold from C$0.90 to C$1.10 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th.

Get Liberty Gold alerts:

Liberty Gold Stock Up 2.9 %

LGD stock opened at C$0.72 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$228.84 million and a PE ratio of -4.68. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.46. Liberty Gold has a 52 week low of C$0.31 and a 52 week high of C$1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 8.13, a current ratio of 8.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Liberty Gold Company Profile

Liberty Gold ( TSE:LGD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Liberty Gold will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

Liberty Gold Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada, the United States and Turkey. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, copper, and other precious and base metals. It principally holds 100% interests in the Goldstrike project, including 749 owned unpatented claims, 99 leased unpatented claims, 633 acres of leased patented claims, 160 acres of leased private land, and 926 acres of leased State covering an area of 7,194 hectares located in Washington County, southwest Utah; and the Black Pine project comprising 622 unpatented lode claims covering 4,845 hectares located in southeastern Idaho.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.