National Bank Financial Raises Integra Resources (NYSEMKT:ITRG) Price Target to C$1.05

Integra Resources (NYSEMKT:ITRG – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by National Bank Financial from C$1.00 to C$1.05 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Desjardins cut their target price on Integra Resources from C$3.25 to C$2.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th.

Get Integra Resources alerts:

Integra Resources Stock Up 6.2 %

NYSEMKT ITRG opened at $0.72 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.65 and a 200-day moving average of $0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The company has a market capitalization of $57.20 million, a P/E ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 1.37.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Integra Resources

About Integra Resources

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ITRG. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in Integra Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Integra Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in Integra Resources by 96.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 29,400 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Integra Resources in the 1st quarter worth $55,000. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Integra Resources during the 3rd quarter worth $119,000. 40.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Integra Resources Corp., a mineral resources company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Americas. It primarily focuses on the development of DeLamar project that consists of DeLamar and Florida Mountain gold and silver deposits comprising 790 unpatented lode, placer, and millsite claims, as well as 16 tax parcels covering an area of approximately 8,673 hectares located in the Owyhee County, south western Idaho.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Integra Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integra Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.