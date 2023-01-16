Nano (XNO) Price Reaches $0.80 on Major Exchanges

Nano (XNO) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 15th. One Nano coin can now be purchased for about $0.80 or 0.00003813 BTC on popular exchanges. Nano has a total market capitalization of $106.31 million and $1.37 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Nano has traded up 11.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20,922.87 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0866 or 0.00000414 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.81 or 0.00419666 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00016541 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $174.49 or 0.00833984 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.36 or 0.00106868 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $124.95 or 0.00597190 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001419 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004789 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $45.08 or 0.00215441 BTC.

Nano Profile

Nano is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 1st, 2015. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. The official message board for Nano is forum.nano.org. The Reddit community for Nano is https://reddit.com/r/nanocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Nano is nano.org/en.

Nano Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Nano is designed to be a low latency, high throughput cryptocurrency. It builds on an analogy from the electrical engineering discipline by equating network consensus to arbiter circuits. This gives Nano an established and well-researched modeling basis for how the system comes to a distributed, egalitarian, and efficient conclusion. In the Nano system, each account in the system has a blockchain that is controlled only by them, all chains are replicated to all peers in the network, removing block intervals, mining, transaction fees.Nano has rebranded and changed the ticker to XNO, see the official announcement.“XNO” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nano should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

