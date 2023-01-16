MUSE ENT NFT Trading 28.2% Lower This Week (MSCT)

MUSE ENT NFT (MSCT) traded up 36.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 16th. MUSE ENT NFT has a market cap of $5.62 million and approximately $1,079.95 worth of MUSE ENT NFT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, MUSE ENT NFT has traded 28.2% lower against the US dollar. One MUSE ENT NFT token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0062 or 0.00000029 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00003174 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000282 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0747 or 0.00000351 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 88.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $92.51 or 0.00434082 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,493.41 or 0.30469337 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $162.16 or 0.00760912 BTC.

MUSE ENT NFT Token Profile

MUSE ENT NFT launched on June 20th, 2022. MUSE ENT NFT’s official Twitter account is @muse__ent. MUSE ENT NFT’s official website is msksoft.io.

MUSE ENT NFT Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MUSE ENT NFT (MSCT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Tron20 platform. MUSE ENT NFT has a current supply of 0. The last known price of MUSE ENT NFT is 0.00849335 USD and is up 83.81 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $1,360.88 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://msksoft.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MUSE ENT NFT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MUSE ENT NFT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MUSE ENT NFT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

