MUSE ENT NFT (MSCT) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $1,360.86

MUSE ENT NFT (MSCT) traded 63% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 15th. MUSE ENT NFT has a total market capitalization of $7.64 million and $1,360.86 worth of MUSE ENT NFT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MUSE ENT NFT token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0085 or 0.00000040 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, MUSE ENT NFT has traded down 8.7% against the US dollar.

MUSE ENT NFT Profile

MUSE ENT NFT’s launch date was June 20th, 2022. MUSE ENT NFT’s official Twitter account is @muse__ent. MUSE ENT NFT’s official website is msksoft.io.

Buying and Selling MUSE ENT NFT

According to CryptoCompare, “MUSE ENT NFT (MSCT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Tron20 platform. MUSE ENT NFT has a current supply of 0. The last known price of MUSE ENT NFT is 0.00521069 USD and is down -9.87 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $1,654.04 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://msksoft.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MUSE ENT NFT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MUSE ENT NFT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MUSE ENT NFT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

