Murray International Trust PLC (LON:MYI) Insider Virginia Holmes Purchases 2,000 Shares

Murray International Trust PLC (LON:MYI – Get Rating) insider Virginia Holmes acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,298 ($15.81) per share, with a total value of £25,960 ($31,627.68).
Murray International Trust Price Performance
Shares of LON MYI remained flat at GBX 1,296 ($15.79) on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 203,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 257,925. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,321.41 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,259.42. The firm has a market cap of £1.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,234.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.69, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Murray International Trust PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 1,090.04 ($13.28) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,374 ($16.74).
Murray International Trust Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 5th will be issued a GBX 12 ($0.15) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. This represents a yield of 0.9%. Murray International Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.38%.
Murray International Trust Company Profile
Murray International Trust PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Fund Managers Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
