Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Shares Acquired by Clear Street Markets LLC

Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $1,958,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MS. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $898,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 28,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,150,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 37,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,937,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays increased their price target on Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Morgan Stanley from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. UBS Group increased their price target on Morgan Stanley from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.61.

Morgan Stanley Stock Up 1.2 %

NYSE MS traded up $1.13 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $91.66. The company had a trading volume of 565,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,210,544. Morgan Stanley has a fifty-two week low of $72.05 and a fifty-two week high of $109.73. The company has a market capitalization of $154.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $88.35 and its 200 day moving average is $84.92.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.02. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 20.43%. The firm had revenue of $12.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.04 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

