Moonriver Reaches Market Capitalization of $45.34 Million (MOVR)

Moonriver (MOVR) traded 3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 15th. One Moonriver token can now be purchased for approximately $7.50 or 0.00035451 BTC on exchanges. Moonriver has a total market capitalization of $45.34 million and $4.36 million worth of Moonriver was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Moonriver has traded up 13.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00002938 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000282 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0731 or 0.00000350 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 57% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.89 or 0.00430631 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6,349.18 or 0.30416304 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $184.97 or 0.00886116 BTC.

Moonriver launched on May 31st, 2021. Moonriver’s total supply is 10,630,160 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,048,374 tokens. The official message board for Moonriver is medium.com/moonriver-network. Moonriver’s official website is moonbeam.network/networks/moonriver. The Reddit community for Moonriver is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Moonriver’s official Twitter account is @moonrivernw and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonriver is a companion network to Moonbeam and provides a permanently incentivized canary network. New code ships to Moonriver first, where it can be tested and verified under real economic conditions. Once proven, the same code ships to Moonbeam on Polkadot.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonriver directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Moonriver should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Moonriver using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

