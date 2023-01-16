Moonbeam Trading Up 22.4% Over Last Week (GLMR)

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 15th. One Moonbeam coin can now be bought for $0.41 or 0.00001919 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Moonbeam has traded up 22.4% against the dollar. Moonbeam has a total market cap of $222.46 million and approximately $16.24 million worth of Moonbeam was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.97 or 0.00080370 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.82 or 0.00060715 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00010603 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0743 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001136 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00024620 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0529 or 0.00000251 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000823 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00004063 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0433 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Moonbeam Coin Profile

Moonbeam (CRYPTO:GLMR) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 19th, 2021. Moonbeam’s total supply is 1,046,109,654 coins and its circulating supply is 549,055,945 coins. Moonbeam’s official Twitter account is @moonbeamnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Moonbeam is moonbeam.network. The Reddit community for Moonbeam is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Moonbeam is medium.com/moonbeam-network.

Buying and Selling Moonbeam

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonbeam combines the best of both worlds: the familiar and easy-to-use tooling of Ethereum and the scalable, interoperable architecture of Polkadot.One of the design goals of Moonbeam is to create an environment that is as close as possible to Ethereum, and to offer a set of Web3 RPC endpoints that are compatible with Ethereum. However, Moonbeam is also a Substrate based chain, which means that it exposes Substrate RPCs, and that it has integral functionality that is powered by Substrate such as Staking, Governance, and other features which are not part of the Ethereum API.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonbeam directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Moonbeam should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Moonbeam using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

