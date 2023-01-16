Moonbeam Price Tops $0.39 on Major Exchanges (GLMR)

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 16th. Over the last seven days, Moonbeam has traded up 18.7% against the dollar. Moonbeam has a total market capitalization of $216.61 million and approximately $11.65 million worth of Moonbeam was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Moonbeam coin can currently be bought for about $0.39 or 0.00001861 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.73 or 0.00078964 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.33 or 0.00058189 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0815 or 0.00000384 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00010239 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001109 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.07 or 0.00023933 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0534 or 0.00000252 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000812 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004389 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0425 or 0.00000200 BTC.

About Moonbeam

GLMR uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 19th, 2021. Moonbeam’s total supply is 1,046,109,654 coins and its circulating supply is 549,279,226 coins. The Reddit community for Moonbeam is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Moonbeam’s official Twitter account is @moonbeamnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Moonbeam’s official message board is medium.com/moonbeam-network. The official website for Moonbeam is moonbeam.network.

Moonbeam Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonbeam combines the best of both worlds: the familiar and easy-to-use tooling of Ethereum and the scalable, interoperable architecture of Polkadot.One of the design goals of Moonbeam is to create an environment that is as close as possible to Ethereum, and to offer a set of Web3 RPC endpoints that are compatible with Ethereum. However, Moonbeam is also a Substrate based chain, which means that it exposes Substrate RPCs, and that it has integral functionality that is powered by Substrate such as Staking, Governance, and other features which are not part of the Ethereum API.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonbeam directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Moonbeam should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Moonbeam using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

