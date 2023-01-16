Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Sold by NorthRock Partners LLC

NorthRock Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 529,924 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,245 shares during the period. Mondelez International makes up 3.4% of NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $29,056,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MDLZ. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Mondelez International by 13.0% during the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 66,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,634,000 after purchasing an additional 7,600 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 3.0% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,681,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,212,000 after buying an additional 49,350 shares in the last quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 7,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 1,323 shares during the last quarter. Quilter Plc grew its stake in Mondelez International by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 842,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,173,000 after acquiring an additional 94,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Mondelez International by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 256,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,089,000 after acquiring an additional 30,184 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MDLZ opened at $67.06 on Monday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.72 and a 52 week high of $69.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.06. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 10.30%. The company had revenue of $7.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.48 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.44%.

In other Mondelez International news, EVP Maurizio Brusadelli sold 22,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.55, for a total value of $1,512,309.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 179,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,131,169.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Mondelez International in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded Mondelez International from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.18.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

