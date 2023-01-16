Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Bought by Aries Wealth Management

Aries Wealth Management increased its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,871 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the quarter. Aries Wealth Management’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $484,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MDLZ. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Mondelez International in the 1st quarter valued at about $100,000. United Bank grew its position in Mondelez International by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 27,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after buying an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Mondelez International by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 28,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,782,000 after buying an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 1st quarter valued at about $561,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 69.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Mondelez International

In other Mondelez International news, EVP Maurizio Brusadelli sold 22,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.55, for a total value of $1,512,309.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 179,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,131,169.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International Stock Performance

Shares of Mondelez International stock traded up $0.30 on Monday, reaching $67.06. The stock had a trading volume of 220,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,123,489. Mondelez International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.72 and a fifty-two week high of $69.47. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $66.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.02. The stock has a market cap of $91.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.06. Mondelez International had a net margin of 10.30% and a return on equity of 14.85%. The business had revenue of $7.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.48 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.44%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MDLZ. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Mondelez International to $69.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Mondelez International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.18.

About Mondelez International

(Get Rating)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.