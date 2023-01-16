Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Shares Purchased by Reik & CO. LLC

Reik & CO. LLC grew its stake in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,035 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Reik & CO. LLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $595,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moderna in the 3rd quarter valued at about $172,000. PGGM Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Moderna in the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,783,000. Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in shares of Moderna by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Moderna by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 291,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,445,000 after purchasing an additional 26,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Moderna by 2.1% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $923,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.11% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Moderna

In related news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.57, for a total value of $1,885,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,257,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $425,641,901.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.57, for a total value of $1,885,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,257,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $425,641,901.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.83, for a total transaction of $4,833,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,411,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $653,925,435.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 495,899 shares of company stock valued at $83,759,086 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

Moderna Price Performance

MRNA stock traded up $3.94 on Monday, hitting $192.00. 151,263 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,395,622. Moderna, Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.03 and a 1-year high of $217.25. The stock has a market cap of $73.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 1.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $182.74 and a 200-day moving average of $159.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.04 by ($0.51). Moderna had a net margin of 55.00% and a return on equity of 70.03%. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.33 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post 21.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MRNA shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Moderna from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Chardan Capital lowered shares of Moderna from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $186.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Moderna from $165.00 to $122.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Moderna from $290.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Moderna from $160.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $192.14.

Moderna Profile

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, human immunodeficiency virus, herpes simplex virus, and varicella-zoster virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

Further Reading

