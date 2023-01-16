Mizuho Increases Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) Price Target to $163.00

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Mizuho from $158.00 to $163.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Mizuho currently has a neutral rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on ECL. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Ecolab from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Ecolab from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price target for the company from $165.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Ecolab from $175.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Ecolab from $181.00 to $145.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Barclays cut Ecolab from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their price target for the company from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $174.69.

Get Ecolab alerts:

Ecolab Stock Performance

NYSE:ECL opened at $154.43 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.99 billion, a PE ratio of 39.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.98. Ecolab has a fifty-two week low of $131.04 and a fifty-two week high of $221.57. The company has a fifty day moving average of $148.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $154.28.

Ecolab Increases Dividend

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.03). Ecolab had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 18.10%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ecolab will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This is a positive change from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 19th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.94%.

Insider Transactions at Ecolab

In related news, Director David Maclennan bought 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $139.66 per share, for a total transaction of $111,728.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 12,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,759,297.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CX Institutional purchased a new position in Ecolab in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Core Alternative Capital lifted its holdings in Ecolab by 119.2% during the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Ecolab by 1,406.3% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 241 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in Ecolab during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in Ecolab by 39.8% during the 3rd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 267 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. 86.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ecolab Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.