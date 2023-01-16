Mizuho Boosts Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) Price Target to $330.00

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Mizuho from $290.00 to $330.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Citigroup upped their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $294.00 to $339.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $292.00 to $340.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley cut Air Products and Chemicals from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $335.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Societe Generale cut Air Products and Chemicals from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $340.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $313.79.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Performance

NYSE:APD opened at $311.40 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $307.25 and its 200-day moving average is $267.88. Air Products and Chemicals has a 1-year low of $216.24 and a 1-year high of $328.56. The stock has a market cap of $69.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Air Products and Chemicals Announces Dividend

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.12. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.31% and a net margin of 17.77%. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals will post 11.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.91%.

Insider Activity at Air Products and Chemicals

In related news, VP Sean D. Major sold 485 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.00, for a total transaction of $151,805.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,468,075. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Air Products and Chemicals

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sierra Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 1,060.0% in the second quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 232.6% in the 3rd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 143 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 82.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

