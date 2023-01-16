Mitsubishi Co. (OTCMKTS:MSBHF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Mitsubishi Co. (OTCMKTS:MSBHF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 153,400 shares, a decline of 69.1% from the December 31st total of 496,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 38.4 days.
Mitsubishi Trading Up 1.7 %
Shares of MSBHF traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $33.88. The company had a trading volume of 3,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,933. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Mitsubishi has a 52-week low of $26.47 and a 52-week high of $39.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.42. The firm has a market cap of $25.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.55.
Mitsubishi Company Profile
