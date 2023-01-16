Mitsubishi Co. (OTCMKTS:MSBHF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Mitsubishi Co. (OTCMKTS:MSBHF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 153,400 shares, a decline of 69.1% from the December 31st total of 496,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 38.4 days.

Mitsubishi Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of MSBHF traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $33.88. The company had a trading volume of 3,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,933. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Mitsubishi has a 52-week low of $26.47 and a 52-week high of $39.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.42. The firm has a market cap of $25.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.55.

Mitsubishi Company Profile

Mitsubishi Corporation engages in the natural gas, industrial materials, petroleum and chemicals, mineral resources, industrial infrastructure, automotive and mobility, food and consumer industry, power solution, and urban development businesses worldwide. The company's Natural Gas segment is involved in the natural gas/oil exploration, production, and development, as well as liquified natural gas businesses.

