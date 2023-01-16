Minera Alamos (CVE:MAI) Price Target Raised to C$0.85

Minera Alamos (CVE:MAI – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by National Bankshares from C$0.80 to C$0.85 in a research note released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Cormark raised their target price on Minera Alamos from C$0.85 to C$1.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th.

CVE MAI opened at C$0.47 on Friday. Minera Alamos has a fifty-two week low of C$0.36 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a current ratio of 6.21. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.46. The stock has a market cap of C$212.82 million and a P/E ratio of 46.50.

Minera Alamos ( CVE:MAI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 21st. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$9.09 million during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Minera Alamos will post 0.0482955 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Robert Bruce Durham acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.44 per share, for a total transaction of C$44,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,470,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$646,800.

Minera Alamos Inc, a junior mining exploration company, acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Mexico. The company explores for gold, silver, molybdenum, and copper deposits. Its principal property is the 100% owned Santana project consisting of 9 mining claims with an area of approximately 3,100 hectares located in the east-southeast of Hermosillo, Sonora; 100% owned Cerro de Oro project covering an area of 6,500 hectares situated in Zacatecas, Mexico; and 100% owned La Fortuna project covering an area of 6,100 hectares located in Durango State, Mexico.

