Minera Alamos (CVE:MAI) Price Target Raised to C$0.85

Minera Alamos (CVE:MAI – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by National Bankshares from C$0.80 to C$0.85 in a research note released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
Separately, Cormark raised their target price on Minera Alamos from C$0.85 to C$1.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th.
Minera Alamos Trading Down 1.1 %
CVE MAI opened at C$0.47 on Friday. Minera Alamos has a fifty-two week low of C$0.36 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a current ratio of 6.21. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.46. The stock has a market cap of C$212.82 million and a P/E ratio of 46.50.
Insider Activity
In related news, Director Robert Bruce Durham acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.44 per share, for a total transaction of C$44,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,470,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$646,800.
About Minera Alamos
Minera Alamos Inc, a junior mining exploration company, acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Mexico. The company explores for gold, silver, molybdenum, and copper deposits. Its principal property is the 100% owned Santana project consisting of 9 mining claims with an area of approximately 3,100 hectares located in the east-southeast of Hermosillo, Sonora; 100% owned Cerro de Oro project covering an area of 6,500 hectares situated in Zacatecas, Mexico; and 100% owned La Fortuna project covering an area of 6,100 hectares located in Durango State, Mexico.
