MinePlex Hits One Day Trading Volume of $4.75 Million (PLEX)

MinePlex (PLEX) traded 12.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 16th. One MinePlex coin can currently be purchased for about $0.23 or 0.00001117 BTC on popular exchanges. MinePlex has a market cap of $73.20 million and approximately $4.75 million worth of MinePlex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, MinePlex has traded 91% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003096 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000281 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0726 or 0.00000348 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00010093 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.88 or 0.00431421 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6,308.58 or 0.30282606 BTC.

MinePlex Coin Profile

MinePlex (CRYPTO:PLEX) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 17th, 2020. MinePlex’s total supply is 414,720,000 coins and its circulating supply is 314,528,613 coins. MinePlex’s official message board is t.me/mineplex_news_ru. MinePlex’s official Twitter account is @mineplexio. MinePlex’s official website is mineplex.io.

Buying and Selling MinePlex

According to CryptoCompare, “MinePlex is a CrossFi project designed to combine the stability and liquidity of traditional financial instruments with the security and transparency of blockchain technology.Liquid token with limited issue. The PLEX token is issued for every new block, i.e. once a minute.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MinePlex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MinePlex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MinePlex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

