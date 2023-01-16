Middleton & Co. Inc. MA Sells 515 Shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Middleton & Co. Inc. MA reduced its holdings in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 44,353 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 515 shares during the quarter. Middleton & Co. Inc. MA’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $3,432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LW. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lamb Weston in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lamb Weston during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. CX Institutional bought a new stake in Lamb Weston in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Lamb Weston during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. 89.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lamb Weston

In other Lamb Weston news, SVP Eryk J. Spytek sold 19,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.22, for a total value of $1,683,237.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,644,544.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP Gregory W. Jones sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.49, for a total transaction of $97,490.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $622,376.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Eryk J. Spytek sold 19,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.22, for a total transaction of $1,683,237.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 41,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,644,544.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,514 shares of company stock worth $4,100,600 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Lamb Weston Price Performance

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America raised their price target on Lamb Weston from $105.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Lamb Weston from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Lamb Weston from $101.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com lowered Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Lamb Weston from $90.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lamb Weston presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.80.

Shares of LW stock opened at $98.16 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $14.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.71. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.71 and a twelve month high of $100.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.48.

Lamb Weston Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 3rd will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This is an increase from Lamb Weston’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.06%.

Lamb Weston Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

