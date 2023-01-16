Middleton & Co. Inc. MA Sells 4,169 Shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Middleton & Co. Inc. MA cut its holdings in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,106 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,169 shares during the quarter. First Republic Bank accounts for approximately 1.4% of Middleton & Co. Inc. MA’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Middleton & Co. Inc. MA’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $9,283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FRC. Cooper Financial Group boosted its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 13.5% during the second quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 1,532 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 30.9% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 15,234 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,197,000 after acquiring an additional 3,597 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 0.9% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 41,713 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,572,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in First Republic Bank by 5.1% during the second quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,593 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,537,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the period. Finally, Values First Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in First Republic Bank by 5.5% in the second quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 2,316 shares of the bank’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. 95.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FRC. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $163.00 to $140.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Sterne Agee CRT increased their target price on First Republic Bank from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on First Republic Bank to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of First Republic Bank from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $109.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Compass Point cut their target price on shares of First Republic Bank to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, First Republic Bank has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.90.

Shares of First Republic Bank stock opened at $128.78 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.61, a PEG ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $122.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.99. First Republic Bank has a 52 week low of $106.86 and a 52 week high of $199.91.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The bank reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 24.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.02 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that First Republic Bank will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 26th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 25th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.09%.

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, money market checking accounts, money market savings accounts, and passbook accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

