Middleton & Co. Inc. MA Sells 19,008 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Middleton & Co. Inc. MA lessened its position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 53.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,794 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,008 shares during the period. Middleton & Co. Inc. MA’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $1,375,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RTX. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P lifted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 94.5% during the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 322,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,918,000 after acquiring an additional 156,550 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 9.2% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 11,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 10,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 53.1% during the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,517,000 after purchasing an additional 12,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 141,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,038,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 78.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RTX. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $107.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $117.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $83.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Raytheon Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.43.

Insider Buying and Selling at Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Stock Performance

In other news, COO Christopher T. Calio sold 1,697 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.26, for a total value of $159,959.22. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 44,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,200,414.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, COO Christopher T. Calio sold 1,697 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.26, for a total transaction of $159,959.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 44,562 shares in the company, valued at $4,200,414.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Dantaya M. Williams sold 1,206 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.01, for a total value of $110,964.06. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $974,937.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 10,506 shares of company stock valued at $1,012,702 in the last quarter. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of RTX stock opened at $98.68 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $98.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.96. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a one year low of $80.27 and a one year high of $106.02. The stock has a market cap of $145.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.10. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.36% and a net margin of 6.76%. The firm had revenue of $16.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

Raytheon Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, December 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 4.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

