Middleton & Co. Inc. MA Sells 15,255 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Middleton & Co. Inc. MA reduced its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 43.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,485 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 15,255 shares during the quarter. Middleton & Co. Inc. MA’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SOL Capital Management CO boosted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 10,825 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.0% in the second quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC now owns 7,329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Kwmg LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.4% in the second quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 9,797 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Red Tortoise LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 27,217 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after buying an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 17,965 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $720,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

EEM opened at $41.30 on Monday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $33.49 and a 1-year high of $50.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.14.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.