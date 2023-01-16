Middleton & Co. Inc. MA Reduces Position in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Middleton & Co. Inc. MA reduced its position in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) by 15.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,809 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,953 shares during the quarter. Middleton & Co. Inc. MA’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $5,308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SIVB. Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in SVB Financial Group by 200.0% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 72 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 52.0% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 76 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 107.8% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 106 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, JCSD Capital LLC acquired a new position in SVB Financial Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at SVB Financial Group

In other SVB Financial Group news, Director Beverly Kay Matthews bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $232.06 per share, for a total transaction of $232,060.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $550,910.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other SVB Financial Group news, Director Beverly Kay Matthews purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $232.06 per share, with a total value of $232,060.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $550,910.44. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Michelle Draper sold 2,414 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.61, for a total value of $520,482.54. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 2,997 shares in the company, valued at $646,183.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

SVB Financial Group Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of SIVB stock opened at $252.73 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $225.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $320.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.47. SVB Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $198.10 and a fifty-two week high of $705.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The bank reported $7.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.79 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 13.72% and a net margin of 25.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $7.26 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that SVB Financial Group will post 25.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SIVB. TheStreet downgraded shares of SVB Financial Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $280.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $186.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Raymond James dropped their price target on SVB Financial Group from $345.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $265.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $362.18.

About SVB Financial Group

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment consists of results from the commercial bank, private equity division, SVB wine, SVB analytics, and debt fund investments.

