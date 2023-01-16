Middleton & Co. Inc. MA Reduces Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Middleton & Co. Inc. MA reduced its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 23.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,429 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,380 shares during the period. Middleton & Co. Inc. MA’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 16.1% during the third quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 4,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 61.1% during the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 5,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 2,219 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $71.29 on Monday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $60.73 and a 1-year high of $80.17. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $69.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.15.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

