Middleton & Co. Inc. MA Has $4.65 Million Stock Holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Middleton & Co. Inc. MA lowered its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 39.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 53,276 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 34,487 shares during the period. Middleton & Co. Inc. MA’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $4,645,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IJR. AlphaCore Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 6,689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 4.7% in the second quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 2,238 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,279 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $857,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,971 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $829,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF stock opened at $101.41 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $97.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.54. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $86.40 and a fifty-two week high of $113.51.

About iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

