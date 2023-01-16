Middleton & Co. Inc. MA Decreases Stock Position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Middleton & Co. Inc. MA lowered its position in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,718 shares of the company’s stock after selling 610 shares during the period. Middleton & Co. Inc. MA’s holdings in Sysco were worth $1,041,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its holdings in Sysco by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Sysco by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 24,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,088,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Athena Investment Management raised its position in shares of Sysco by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Athena Investment Management now owns 2,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sysco by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 3,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Bridge Advisors grew its position in shares of Sysco by 3.0% during the second quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 4,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. 81.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Sysco news, CEO Kevin Hourican sold 75,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.22, for a total transaction of $6,093,043.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 303,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,661,884.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Sysco news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $1,020,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,479,135. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin Hourican sold 75,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.22, for a total value of $6,093,043.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 303,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,661,884.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Trading Up 0.1 %

Sysco stock opened at $80.33 on Monday. Sysco Co. has a 52-week low of $70.61 and a 52-week high of $91.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.49, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $81.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.83.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.02). Sysco had a return on equity of 137.76% and a net margin of 2.03%. The business had revenue of $19.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.63 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Sysco Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.50%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Sysco from $95.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. StockNews.com raised Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Sysco in a report on Friday. Barclays reduced their price objective on Sysco from $100.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Argus raised their price target on shares of Sysco from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.50.

About Sysco

(Get Rating)

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

