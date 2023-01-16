Middleton & Co. Inc. MA Decreases Stock Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Middleton & Co. Inc. MA lowered its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,583 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,463 shares during the period. Middleton & Co. Inc. MA’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $6,475,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Shelton Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Broadcom by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Shelton Wealth Management LLC now owns 942 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 0.7% in the second quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 2,907 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,412,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 0.8% in the second quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,535 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 2,290 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,442,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, Stiles Financial Services Inc raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 492 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AVGO. UBS Group cut their price target on Broadcom from $690.00 to $675.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $575.00 to $590.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Broadcom from $725.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 9th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $630.00 to $662.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their target price on Broadcom from $680.00 to $650.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $667.37.

Broadcom Price Performance

AVGO opened at $579.00 on Monday. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $415.07 and a 52-week high of $645.31. The stock has a market cap of $241.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.85, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $541.22 and a 200 day moving average of $510.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.50 by $0.95. Broadcom had a net margin of 34.62% and a return on equity of 70.00%. The firm had revenue of $8.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $7.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 37.27 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $4.60 per share. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 19th. This is an increase from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.10. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 69.43%.

Insider Activity at Broadcom

In other Broadcom news, Director Justine Page sold 170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $574.86, for a total transaction of $97,726.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,713,657.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Further Reading

