Middleton & Co. Inc. MA Acquires New Shares in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Middleton & Co. Inc. MA bought a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 232,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,685,000. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.8% of Middleton & Co. Inc. MA’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLOT. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. American National Bank bought a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Triumph Capital Management raised its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 688.6% during the second quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 30,562 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF stock opened at $50.44 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.22. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $50.76 and a 52 week high of $51.10.

