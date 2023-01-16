Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Given a $250.00 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a $250.00 price target on Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on MSFT. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued a hold rating and a $285.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a buy rating and a $270.00 price target for the company. Fundamental Research decreased their price target on shares of Microsoft to $270.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $320.00 to $305.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Microsoft currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $293.09.

Microsoft Stock Performance

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $239.23 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $241.38 and a 200-day moving average of $250.72. Microsoft has a 1-year low of $213.43 and a 1-year high of $315.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $1.78 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.94.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.06. Microsoft had a net margin of 34.37% and a return on equity of 42.10%. The company had revenue of $50.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.27 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Microsoft will post 9.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 15th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.31%.

Insider Activity at Microsoft

In related news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 24,144 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.27, for a total transaction of $6,139,094.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 150,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,152,450.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Microsoft during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its holdings in Microsoft by 71.4% during the third quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 132 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Newfound Research LLC increased its holdings in Microsoft by 25.4% during the second quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 296 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Darrow Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft in the second quarter worth about $82,000. 69.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

Further Reading

