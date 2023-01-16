Meten Holding Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:METX) Short Interest Down 64.2% in January

Meten Holding Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:METX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 293,000 shares, a decrease of 64.2% from the December 31st total of 818,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 305,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days. Currently, 2.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Meten Holding Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:METX traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $0.25. The company had a trading volume of 40,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,028,067. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.53. Meten Holding Group has a 12 month low of $0.17 and a 12 month high of $7.89.

Get Meten Holding Group alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Meten Holding Group

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Meten Holding Group stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meten Holding Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:METX – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 73,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.65% of Meten Holding Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 9.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Meten Holding Group

Meten Holding Group Ltd. provides English language training (ELT) services in the People's Republic of China. It offers general adult ELT, junior ELT, overseas training, online ELT, and other English language-related services to students from a range of age groups. The company is also involved in the cryptocurrency mining business.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Meten Holding Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meten Holding Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.