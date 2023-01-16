Metahero Trading 10.5% Higher This Week (HERO)

Metahero (HERO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 16th. During the last seven days, Metahero has traded up 10.5% against the dollar. Metahero has a market capitalization of $21.96 million and $1.07 million worth of Metahero was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Metahero token can now be purchased for $0.0043 or 0.00000021 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Metahero

HERO is a token. It launched on July 4th, 2021. Metahero’s total supply is 9,766,213,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,097,321,289 tokens. Metahero’s official Twitter account is @metahero_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Metahero is metahero.io.

Metahero Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HERO is a deflationary token with a 0-10% fee on each transaction. 0-2% of each transaction is redistributed to all HERO holders. Also, 0-8% of each transaction is forever burned ensuring an ever-decreasing supply of HERO.Telegram”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metahero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metahero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Metahero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

