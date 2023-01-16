Mercury Ecommerce Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MEAC) Short Interest Up 225.0% in January

Mercury Ecommerce Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MEAC – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, an increase of 225.0% from the December 31st total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Mercury Ecommerce Acquisition Stock Down 0.1 %
Mercury Ecommerce Acquisition stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $10.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 424 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,050. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.98. Mercury Ecommerce Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.40 and a fifty-two week high of $10.60.
Institutional Trading of Mercury Ecommerce Acquisition
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MEAC. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new stake in shares of Mercury Ecommerce Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $5,746,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in shares of Mercury Ecommerce Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $6,960,000. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mercury Ecommerce Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $4,985,000. Karpus Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mercury Ecommerce Acquisition by 20.9% during the second quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 742,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,348,000 after buying an additional 128,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inscription Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mercury Ecommerce Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $672,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.81% of the company’s stock.
Mercury Ecommerce Acquisition Company Profile
Mercury Ecommerce Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Houston, Texas.
Read More
