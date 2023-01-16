Mercury Ecommerce Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MEAC) Short Interest Up 225.0% in January

Mercury Ecommerce Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MEAC – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, an increase of 225.0% from the December 31st total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Mercury Ecommerce Acquisition Stock Down 0.1 %

Mercury Ecommerce Acquisition stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $10.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 424 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,050. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.98. Mercury Ecommerce Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.40 and a fifty-two week high of $10.60.

Get Mercury Ecommerce Acquisition alerts:

Institutional Trading of Mercury Ecommerce Acquisition

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MEAC. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new stake in shares of Mercury Ecommerce Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $5,746,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in shares of Mercury Ecommerce Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $6,960,000. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mercury Ecommerce Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $4,985,000. Karpus Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mercury Ecommerce Acquisition by 20.9% during the second quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 742,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,348,000 after buying an additional 128,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inscription Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mercury Ecommerce Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $672,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.81% of the company’s stock.

Mercury Ecommerce Acquisition Company Profile

Mercury Ecommerce Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Houston, Texas.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Mercury Ecommerce Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercury Ecommerce Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.