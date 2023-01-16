Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Bought by Aries Wealth Management

Aries Wealth Management raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,477 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. makes up approximately 1.4% of Aries Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Aries Wealth Management’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $3,084,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. PGGM Investments purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $11,009,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 7.6% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 723,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,301,000 after purchasing an additional 51,258 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 59.6% during the third quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,253,000 after acquiring an additional 5,434 shares during the period. CapWealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.8% during the third quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 230,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,842,000 after buying an additional 1,781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 22.7% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 496,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,723,000 after buying an additional 91,849 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.89% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of MRK stock traded up $0.48 on Monday, reaching $112.25. The company had a trading volume of 305,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,250,300. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $284.60 billion, a PE ratio of 18.68, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of $108.37 and a 200-day moving average of $96.90. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.88 and a 12 month high of $115.49.

Merck & Co., Inc. Increases Dividend

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.18. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 46.57% and a net margin of 25.88%. The firm had revenue of $14.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.75 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were issued a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. This is an increase from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.59%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MRK shares. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Atlantic Securities increased their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $110.00 to $128.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Merck & Co., Inc. has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $113.39.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Kenneth C. Frazier sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.75, for a total value of $30,225,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 706,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,158,012.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 100,292 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.10, for a total value of $10,039,229.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,565,360.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Kenneth C. Frazier sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.75, for a total value of $30,225,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 706,283 shares in the company, valued at $71,158,012.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,165,809 shares of company stock valued at $118,007,120. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

