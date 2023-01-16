Medaro Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:MEDAF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Medaro Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:MEDAF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 99.8% from the December 31st total of 59,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 220,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Medaro Mining Stock Down 4.1 %

Medaro Mining stock traded down 0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting 0.20. 78,800 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,556. Medaro Mining has a 1 year low of 0.12 and a 1 year high of 0.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is 0.25 and its 200-day moving average price is 0.22.

Get Medaro Mining alerts:

About Medaro Mining

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

Medaro Mining Corp. acquires, explores, and evaluates mineral resource properties in Canada. The company holds an option to acquire 100% interest in the Superb Lake property that consists of 8 mining claims covering an area of approximately 2,187 hectares located in the Thunder Bay mining district of Northwestern Ontario, Canada; and CYR South lithium property that consists of 52 mineral claims covering an area of approximately 2,748 hectares located in James Bay area of Quebec.

Receive News & Ratings for Medaro Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medaro Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.