Medaro Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:MEDAF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Posted by on Jan 16th, 2023

Medaro Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:MEDAFGet Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 99.8% from the December 31st total of 59,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 220,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Medaro Mining Stock Down 4.1 %

Medaro Mining stock traded down 0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting 0.20. 78,800 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,556. Medaro Mining has a 1 year low of 0.12 and a 1 year high of 0.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is 0.25 and its 200-day moving average price is 0.22.

About Medaro Mining

(Get Rating)

Medaro Mining Corp. acquires, explores, and evaluates mineral resource properties in Canada. The company holds an option to acquire 100% interest in the Superb Lake property that consists of 8 mining claims covering an area of approximately 2,187 hectares located in the Thunder Bay mining district of Northwestern Ontario, Canada; and CYR South lithium property that consists of 52 mineral claims covering an area of approximately 2,748 hectares located in James Bay area of Quebec.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Medaro Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medaro Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.