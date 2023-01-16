Medaro Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:MEDAF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Medaro Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:MEDAF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 99.8% from the December 31st total of 59,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 220,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Medaro Mining Stock Down 4.1 %
Medaro Mining stock traded down 0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting 0.20. 78,800 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,556. Medaro Mining has a 1 year low of 0.12 and a 1 year high of 0.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is 0.25 and its 200-day moving average price is 0.22.
About Medaro Mining
