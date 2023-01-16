McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Holdings Boosted by Aries Wealth Management

Aries Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,110 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 242 shares during the quarter. Aries Wealth Management’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in McDonald’s by 1,189.7% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,191,692 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $541,962,000 after purchasing an additional 2,021,754 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 77.8% during the 2nd quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,849,583 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $950,418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,684,960 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 44.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,531,400 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $625,965,000 after acquiring an additional 776,419 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 103.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,051,106 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $259,497,000 after acquiring an additional 534,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMF Tjanstepension AB grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 105.2% during the 2nd quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 1,015,234 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $250,761,000 after acquiring an additional 520,565 shares in the last quarter. 66.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MCD traded up $2.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $268.89. 93,884 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,332,822. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $270.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $260.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $196.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.63. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $217.68 and a twelve month high of $281.67.

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.11. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.42% and a negative return on equity of 123.40%. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.76 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.93 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MCD shares. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $280.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of McDonald’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $288.00.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

