MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) Stock Position Increased by CapWealth Advisors LLC

CapWealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 112,782 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares during the quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.15% of MasTec worth $7,162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in MasTec in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of MasTec by 40.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 507 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of MasTec during the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MasTec during the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MasTec during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. 69.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of MasTec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of MasTec from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of MasTec from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 27th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of MasTec from $90.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of MasTec from $90.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.30.

MasTec Stock Up 1.5 %

MTZ stock opened at $98.04 on Monday. MasTec, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.36 and a 52-week high of $98.28. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.04 and a beta of 1.38.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The construction company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. MasTec had a net margin of 1.24% and a return on equity of 9.21%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that MasTec, Inc. will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

MasTec Profile

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other segments.

