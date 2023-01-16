Maris-Tech Ltd. (NASDAQ:MTEK) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Maris-Tech Ltd. (NASDAQ:MTEK – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 166,800 shares, an increase of 606.8% from the December 31st total of 23,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 101,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.
Maris-Tech Price Performance
MTEK stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $0.90. The stock had a trading volume of 6,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,567. Maris-Tech has a 52 week low of $0.68 and a 52 week high of $3.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 11.35, a current ratio of 11.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.
Maris-Tech Company Profile
