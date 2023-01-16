Maris-Tech Ltd. (NASDAQ:MTEK) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Maris-Tech Ltd. (NASDAQ:MTEK – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 166,800 shares, an increase of 606.8% from the December 31st total of 23,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 101,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Maris-Tech Price Performance

MTEK stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $0.90. The stock had a trading volume of 6,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,567. Maris-Tech has a 52 week low of $0.68 and a 52 week high of $3.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 11.35, a current ratio of 11.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Maris-Tech Company Profile

Maris-Tech Ltd. designs and manufactures digital video and audio hardware and software solutions for the military and IoT markets worldwide. The company offers intelligent video surveillance solutions, communication technology products, modular video encoding/decoding platform, ultra-low latency streaming solutions, dual channel low power encoder systems, multi channel encoding streaming and recording platform, miniature recording and streaming platforms, and video encoding and decoding platform.

