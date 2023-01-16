Maple Brown Abbott Ltd Sells 77,620 Shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Maple Brown Abbott Ltd decreased its position in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) by 17.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 356,350 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 77,620 shares during the quarter. Cheniere Energy accounts for approximately 7.6% of Maple Brown Abbott Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Maple Brown Abbott Ltd owned 0.14% of Cheniere Energy worth $59,293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 39.5% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,190 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after buying an additional 2,321 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Inc. grew its position in Cheniere Energy by 168.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 320 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 3,769 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $625,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 52.2% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,754 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,780,000 after buying an additional 5,746 shares during the period. Finally, Spartan Planning & Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 143.7% in the 3rd quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management now owns 2,186 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 1,289 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cheniere Energy

In related news, Director Vicky A. Bailey sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.50, for a total value of $382,050.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,791,473. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Cheniere Energy Stock Up 2.0 %

NYSEAMERICAN LNG opened at $156.51 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.25 and a beta of 1.00. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $100.13 and a 1-year high of $182.35.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The energy company reported $7.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.46 by $2.34. Cheniere Energy had a negative net margin of 12.40% and a negative return on equity of 249.96%. The business had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.04 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post -7.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LNG. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Cheniere Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $178.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Mizuho upped their price target on Cheniere Energy from $174.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $200.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $159.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.38.

Cheniere Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

Featured Stories

