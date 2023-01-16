Maple Brown Abbott Ltd Sells 164,420 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Maple Brown Abbott Ltd reduced its position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,171,460 shares of the company’s stock after selling 164,420 shares during the quarter. American Electric Power makes up 13.0% of Maple Brown Abbott Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Maple Brown Abbott Ltd’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $101,191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,105,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,792,380,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327,884 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in American Electric Power by 64.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,859,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,634,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116,136 shares in the last quarter. Natixis bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,432,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 77.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,064,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,156,000 after buying an additional 466,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in American Electric Power by 1,551.5% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 477,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,672,000 after buying an additional 448,887 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AEP shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on American Electric Power from $96.00 to $108.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on American Electric Power from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Cfra cut their price objective on American Electric Power from $105.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Electric Power presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.82.

American Electric Power Price Performance

Shares of AEP stock opened at $94.84 on Monday. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.30 and a 1 year high of $105.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $94.49 and its 200-day moving average is $94.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.05. American Electric Power had a net margin of 13.08% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.43 earnings per share. American Electric Power’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Electric Power Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th were issued a $0.83 dividend. This is a positive change from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.74%.

American Electric Power Profile

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation and Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment covers the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers.

