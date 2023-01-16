Mammoth 1-Day Volume Hits $8,264.10 (MMT)

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 15th. Mammoth has a total market capitalization of $19.00 million and $8,264.10 worth of Mammoth was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Mammoth has traded down 3.7% against the dollar. One Mammoth token can currently be purchased for $0.0027 or 0.00000013 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Mammoth alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00011066 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.43 or 0.00030730 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.21 or 0.00044035 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 67.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001281 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00004679 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00018233 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.89 or 0.00233653 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000110 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000900 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Mammoth Profile

Mammoth (MMT) is a token. Its launch date was September 30th, 2021. Mammoth’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,999,999,997 tokens. The Reddit community for Mammoth is https://reddit.com/r/mammoth_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Mammoth is mmtchain.io. Mammoth’s official message board is medium.com/@mmtchain. Mammoth’s official Twitter account is @mmtchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Mammoth

According to CryptoCompare, “Mammoth (MMT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Mammoth has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Mammoth is 0.00276271 USD and is down -1.65 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $10,376.97 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://mmtchain.io.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mammoth directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mammoth should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mammoth using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Mammoth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mammoth and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.