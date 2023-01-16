MaidSafeCoin Price Reaches $0.12 (MAID)

MaidSafeCoin (MAID) traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 16th. During the last seven days, MaidSafeCoin has traded 8.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One MaidSafeCoin token can now be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000590 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. MaidSafeCoin has a total market capitalization of $55.31 million and $1,768.50 worth of MaidSafeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003154 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0582 or 0.00000279 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0722 or 0.00000346 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 62.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.40 or 0.00428314 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 20.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6,275.06 or 0.30064520 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $162.96 or 0.00780760 BTC.

MaidSafeCoin Profile

MaidSafeCoin’s launch date was April 22nd, 2014. MaidSafeCoin’s total supply is 452,552,412 tokens. MaidSafeCoin’s official Twitter account is @maidsafe and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for MaidSafeCoin is safenetwork.tech. The Reddit community for MaidSafeCoin is https://reddit.com/r/safenetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. MaidSafeCoin’s official message board is safenetforum.org.

Buying and Selling MaidSafeCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “MaidSafe is a fully decentralized platform on which application developers can build decentralized applications. The network is made up by individual users who contribute storage, computing power and bandwidth to form a world-wide autonomous system.Safecoin can only reside within the SAFE network and will be stored in a users wallet and used in exchange for network services; such as increased storage space and access to network applications. There is no set distribution time for safecoins. Unlike many currencies, the distribution of safecoin is backed by information and the amount of coins generated by the SAFE network is directly related to the amount of resource provided to it.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MaidSafeCoin directly using U.S. dollars.

